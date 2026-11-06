Policy Correction Or Political Compulsion: Why Is BJP Rethinking Controversial Decisions?

Recent changes involving SIR, Agniveer and UGC regulations raise questions about political pressure. |

New Delhi: Is the BJP-led government becoming more flexible in its decision-making, or is growing political pressure forcing it to reconsider controversial policies? Recent developments involving electoral roll revisions, the Agnipath recruitment scheme and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations have brought this question into focus.

While the government maintains that policy changes reflect consultations and administrative requirements, the timing of these decisions has raised questions about its political calculations.

SIR Reversals

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has faced criticism over voter deletions, documentation requirements and procedural changes.

The Commission withdrew a controversial declaration linked to Form 6, introduced additional enrolment measures and extended revision deadlines across several states.

Opposition parties have described these developments as evidence that their concerns were justified.

However, the Election Commission is an independent constitutional authority. Its decisions cannot automatically be attributed to the BJP government.

Nevertheless, the controversy has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Agniveer Rethink

The Union Cabinet's November 4 decision to extend Agniveers engagement by two years represents a significant modification of the original Agnipath scheme.

Under the revised arrangement, the 75 percent of recruits not initially selected for permanent service can continue for another two years.

They will subsequently become eligible for regular enrolment, subject to willingness and selection criteria.

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The government says the changes follow four years of performance assessments and feedback from the armed forces.

Yet the decision raises an important question: Were concerns about employment security and retention adequately addressed when the scheme was introduced in 2022?

UGC Controversy

Another sensitive issue involves the UGC's 2026 equity regulations, introduced to tackle discrimination in higher education.

After the Supreme Court stayed the regulations in January, the Centre informed the court on November 5 that it was considering a review committee.

The government faces competing demands from groups seeking stronger safeguards against caste discrimination and those questioning the regulations' fairness.

No final withdrawal has been announced.

Political Calculations

Taken together, these developments suggest greater willingness to reconsider contentious decisions.

For critics, they raise questions about initial consultations, policy design and responsiveness to public concerns.

For the government, revisions can demonstrate accountability rather than weakness.

The BJP also faces the challenge of balancing different social constituencies ahead of important state elections.

Leadership Test

The larger question is whether these changes will have a political impact or evidence-based course correction.

Governments must retain the flexibility to improve policies. Equally, repeated revisions invite scrutiny of how those policies were originally formulated.

For the BJP, the political consequences will depend less on changing decisions than on convincingly explaining why those changes became necessary.