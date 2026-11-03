Rahul Gandhi Renews Open Debate Challenge To PM Modi, Says Mohan Bhagwat Can Be Judge | X

New Delhi [India], November 3: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign connections, asking him to choose any venue and even appoint RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since he first challenged the Prime Minister and urged him to come forward for a public discussion, with the media and the country's youth present.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Debate

“It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” Gandhi wrote.

Proposing the format of the debate, the Congress MP said both leaders could sit across a table, with the Prime Minister free to appoint anyone as the judge.

24 घंटे हो गए मोदी जी। मैंने आपको चैलेंज दिया है।आप कहते हो कि opposition देशद्रोही है। किसी भी स्टेज पे आप जगह चुनिए, डिबेट कीजिए मेरे साथ।देशद्रोही कौन है? विदेशी फोर्सेस का कनेक्शन किसका है? और किस प्रकार का कनेक्शन है? जल्दी से जल्दी कीजिए, डरिए मत। दोनों मिलेंगे, मीडिया होगी, देश के युवा होंगे, टेबल होगी, एक साइड आप बैठोगे, एक साइड मैं बैठूंगा। जिसको आप जज बनाना चाहते हो, बना दो। मोहन भागवत जी को बिठा दो, चलो। और फिर डिबेट करते हैं।सवाल उठेंगे फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम पर, फाइनेंशियल स्ट्रक्चर पर, US डील कैसे हुई, क्यों हुई, इतनी जल्दी क्यों हुई, सिर्फ आपने क्यों की, कैबिनेट को क्यों नहीं बताया, अडानी का केस बंद क्यों हुआ, Epstein - ऐसी बहुत सारी चीजें हैं जिसपे खुलकर डिस्कशन होगा।आ जाइए, डरिए मत।दूध का दूध, पानी का पानी कीजिए। आप एलिगेशन लगाते हैं ना मेरे ऊपर, आ जाइए, सब साफ हो जाएगा।बाकी चीजों पे आपने defamation केस लगा रखा है, शायद 45 defamation केस मेरे ऊपर हैं।मगर इस डिबेट मामले पे, foreign कनेक्शन पे आप defamation नहीं लगा रहे हो। लगाइए ना, वहाँ भी डिस्कस करेंगे, खुल के। ये सब डिस्कस करते हैं, आइए।हैप्पी दिवाली, मोदी जी।It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji.You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!We’ll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You’ll sit on one side, I’ll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge.There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn’t inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We’ll discuss all of them openly.Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear.You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear.You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me.But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too.Happy Diwali, Modi ji. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2026

“We’ll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You’ll sit on one side, I’ll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge,” he said.

Gandhi Seeks Discussion On Multiple Issues

Gandhi said the discussion should cover several issues, including the financial system, the India-US deal, the Adani case and the Epstein matter.

“There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn’t inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We’ll discuss all of them openly. Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear,” he said.

Congress Leader Raises Defamation Case Challenge

He further challenged PM Modi to file a defamation case against him over the allegations, saying that he had already faced several such cases.

“You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear. You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me. But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too. Happy Diwali, Modi ji,” Gandhi added.

Earlier Allegations Of Foreign Connections

The renewed challenge follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces.

In his earlier post, Gandhi had written, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.”

He had also challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.”

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PM Modi's Remarks On Opposition

The exchange comes after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, criticised the Opposition, accusing it of becoming an obstructionist force rather than performing its democratic role.

PM Modi had also alleged that certain forces were conspiring to divide the country and questioned their interactions with people abroad and alleged support from foreign forces.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)