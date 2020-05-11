Pokhran nuclear tests: When India secured its position in the world of nuclear power; see pics

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of three nuclear explosions on May 11, 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under the leadership of the then PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

PM Vajpayee, Home Minister LK Advani, Defence Minister George Fernandes, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and Principal Secretary Brijesh Mishra played a huge role in carrying out this nuclear test successfully. But it was only Abdul Kalam's mind that made it possible..

While it happened under Vajpayee’s tenure, the work for India’s nuclear program started years ago.

India had been trying to go nuclear since independence but the 1974 test was unsuccessful.

Well, the Pokhran nuclear tests definitely cemented India's place in the world of nuclear power.

And hence, National Technology Day is observed every year on this day as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests.

And well, PM Narendra Modi rightly termed the Pokhran nuclear tests an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history".

Here are some pictures from the days of Pokhran nuclear tests that will make you proud of the nation we have become;