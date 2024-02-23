PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 3 First Mile Connectivity Projects Of SECL In Chhattisgarh Tomorrow

SECL | FPJ

Raipur, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three key First Mile Connectivity Projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Coal India Subsidiary under Ministry of Coal, in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. These projects, valued at over Rs 600 crore, mark a significant step towards faster, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanized coal evacuation.

The Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant, located in SECL's Dipka Area, stands out as a key project constructed at a cost exceeding Rs. 211 Crore. With an annual coal handling capacity of 25 MT, the project features an over-ground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 2.1 km long conveyor belt, facilitating the rapid loading of 4,500 – 8,500 tons of coal per hour.

Read Also PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Rajkot On Feb 25

Project To Cut Loading Time

Moreover, the project will ensure eco-friendly transportation by minimizing road-based coal movement between the pit and rail sidings, thereby curbing carbon emissions. This will not only benefit the environment but also enhance operational efficiency by significantly reducing rake loading time to less than an hour, a SECL release said.

Another noteworthy project is the Chhal OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL’s Raigarh Area, built at a cost of over 173 crores. With a capacity to handle 6 MT of coal annually, it includes an over-ground bunker, a conveyor belt spanning 1.7 km, and a Silo with a capacity of 3,000 tons, the release added.

Additionally, the Baroud OCP Coal Handling Plant at SECL Raigarh Area, designed to handle 10 MT of coal annually, has been completed at a cost of Rs. 216 crores. Equipped with an over ground bunker capacity of 20,000 tons and a 1.7 km conveyor belt, the project features a rapid loading system capable of loading 5000-7500 tons of coal per hour, significantly streamlining the loading process and contributing to operational efficiency.

Boost For Coal Infrastructure:

Aligning with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these projects demonstrate commitment to provide multi-modal connectivity and enhance coal infrastructure across the region. By generating local employment opportunities and ensuring efficient energy supply, they play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the area.

Embracing the principles of environmental sustainability, the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects minimize reliance on coal transportation via roads, thus reducing traffic congestion, road accidents, and environmental impact, SECL claimed.