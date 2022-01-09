PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 25th National Youth Festival on January 12 on Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12, on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand's 159th birth anniversary.

Youth across the country can share suggestions and innovative ideas for the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion. The Prime Minister may include some of the suggestions in his speech, the official release by the Prime Minister's office said.

The event will be attended by youth representing every district of India, National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend.

The Festival also aims to ignite and fuel the minds of millennial and build a post COVID template of a Youth-Led and most significantly, craft an Authentic Indian Leadership strategy, for the world.

A National Youth Summit will be organized on 13th January 2022 that aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', through an immersive and interactive approach. Idea exchange Youth Summit Sessions will be held with homegrown and global icons and experts to disseminate knowledge and shape intellect.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:03 PM IST