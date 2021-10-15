Madhya Pradesh: Swami Vivekanand’s vision is basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Every nation has ideals which can be learnt. But India has a divine culture which gives a vision of moral ethics and character development. Faith in God, devotion towards Guru, service towards humanity, and love towards nation are the essential prerequisites of noble character. This was the vision of Swami Vivekanand which he spread in the world through his Vedantic philosophy.

These were the words of Dr Hari Singh Kushwah, professor of political science, Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College who was speaking as the resource person in the webinar organised on ‘Character Building and Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of Swami Vivekanand.’

He said that Swamiji evoked public consciousness towards moral values and character building for Self Reliant India through adopting Indian culture over Western preferences.

‘Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached’– through this Call he inspired the youth for physical, social, spiritual development for character uplift and nation building.

In her concluding remarks, Dr Anita Manchandia said that the youth should not lose patience due to small failures. In his presidential address principal Dr HL Anijwal said that for attaining self reliance on national level, character building is essential on individual level.

Welcome address and guest introduction were given by Dr Nirmla Shah, webinar convener and head, political science department. Thematic introduction was given by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. Programme was conducted by Dr Bharti Jain and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Hemlata Chouhan.

The event was organised by department of political science, Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College under the aegis of IQAC under the MPHEQIP World Bank Scheme.

