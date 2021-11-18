PM Narendra Modi to attend 56th DGP Conference in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 20 and 21 attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

The two day conference will be held in hybrid format. DGP of states and UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will attend the Conference physically at the venue in Lucknow, while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including cyber crime, data governance, counter terrrorism challenges, left Wing extremism, emerging Trends in Narcotics trafficking, Prison Reforms among others.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the PM on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

PM Narendra Modi will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at police headquarters, Lucknow on Nov 20-21: PMO pic.twitter.com/bDBLtcBLAJ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

The conference has so far been been organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi on Friday, a Central government move aimed at achieving strategic Independence.

The Prime Minister will kick start the beginning of the significant project on the concluding three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' event being organised by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) along with the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PM Narendra Modi to address meet on seamless credit flow today

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:14 PM IST