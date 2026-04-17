PM Narendra Modi Pushes Women’s 33% Reservation As National Necessity Amid Opposition Concerns On Delimitation & Representation Balance | PTI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday mounted a forceful pitch for political unity over the proposed implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, framing it as a historic obligation rather than a partisan contest.

Speaking on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, alongside enabling legislation on delimitation, he urged Opposition parties to rise above political calculations and support what he called a “cultural commitment” and a “national necessity.”

At the heart of the government’s argument is a broader vision of inclusive governance. Modi emphasised that a “Viksit Bharat” cannot be defined solely by infrastructure or economic metrics but must include women—half the country’s population—in the highest levels of decision-making. The appeal was both moral and political: denying representation, he suggested, would be tantamount to denying rights long overdue.

The Prime Minister repeatedly stressed consensus as the preferred route. He argued that the legislation should not be weighed through a political lens, warning that those opposing it could face longterm electoral consequences.

Women voters, he noted, have historically not “forgiven” those who stood in the way of their political empowerment. Yet, in a conciliatory tone, Modi also assured the Opposition that the government was willing to share credit for the reform, even offering—half in jest—to publicly acknowledge all supporting parties in official advertisements.

The debate, however, is not without friction. Opposition parties have broadly supported women’s reservation in principle but have raised serious objections to linking it with the delimitation exercise.

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Concerns centre on the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 815 and fears that delimitation could alter the balance of representation between states, particularly disadvantaging those that have successfully controlled population growth.

Modi sought to allay these anxieties, offering categorical assurances that no region—north or south, large or small—would face discrimination. He underscored that any increase in seats would maintain proportional representation and that the government’s intent was transparent.

“If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee,” he said, attempting to neutralise one of the Opposition’s central criticisms. Adding a political edge to the proceedings was the visible protest by members of the DMK, who wore black attire in the House, while party workers in Tamil Nadu hoisted black flags and symbolically burned copies of the delimitation proposal.

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Modi responded with characteristic rhetorical flair, describing the black attire as a “kala tika”—a traditional mark to ward off evil—suggesting that their protest inadvertently blessed the initiative rather than undermined it.

Beyond parliamentary theatrics, Modi anchored his argument in grassroots transformation. He pointed to the rise of women leaders in local governance, noting that thousands of panchayats and urban bodies are already headed by women.

This, he argued, demonstrates both readiness and capability, making their inclusion in higher legislative bodies a logical next step rather than an experimental leap.

The Prime Minister also invoked a sense of historical urgency. The women’s reservation bill, first introduced decades ago, has seen repeated delays. Modi framed the current moment as an opportunity for atonement—an overdue correction of a democratic deficit.

He cautioned against further postponement, warning that missing this window could stall progress for years. Ultimately, the debate reflects a familiar tension in Indian politics: the convergence of principle and power.

While there is near-universal agreement on the need for greater female representation, the pathway—particularly the sequencing with delimitation—remains contested.

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Modi’s strategy appears to blend persuasion, pressure, and political theatre, aiming to corner the Opposition into supporting the bill without conceding ground on linked reforms.

Whether this appeal translates into unanimous passage or hardened resistance will determine not just the fate of the legislation, but also the tenor of India’s evolving democratic compact.