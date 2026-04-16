15 Of 22 Women IPS Officers In Field Postings In MP; Signs Of Growing Representation; First Woman DGP Likely |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the nationwide initiative to provide reservation for women through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the landscape of the Madhya Pradesh Police presents a picture of gradual transformation shadowed by existing imbalances.

While the number of women IPS officers in field postings has increased to 15, nearly one-third of the state’s female cadre—seven senior officers—remains assigned to administrative or non-field duties, highlighting a persistent gap in operational leadership.

Despite this, there are strong possibilities that a woman officer could be appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the first time this year. Currently, female officers are serving as Superintendents of Police (SPs) in four districts, while one officer holds the command of an Inspector General (IG) in a police range. In Bhopal, three female officers have been posted to key positions as additional and deputy commissioners of police.

Officers in the field

DG (Home Guards) Pragya Richa Shrivastava and IG Chaitra N, who currently commands the Shahdol Range, are among the senior-most women in active roles. In Bhopal, Monika Shukla serves as the Additional Commissioner of Police, while Savita Sohane holds the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for the Shahdol Range.

Other officers in field roles include Yangchen Dolkar (SP, Indore Rural), Hitika Vasal (Commandant, 15th SAF), Nivedita Naidu (SP, Panna) and Vahini Singh (SP, Dindori). Shraddha Tiwari and Sonakshi Saxena are currently serving as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Bhopal.

The list also includes Nivedita Gupta (Commandant, 8th Battalion, Chhindwara), Vidit Dangar (Additional SP, Gwalior), Anu Beniwal (ASP, Gwalior), Mini Shukla (SDOP, Narsinghgarh), Urvashi Sengar (ASP Probationer, Morena) and Kajal Singh (ASP Probationer, Ujjain).

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Seven await field roles

A significant number of senior female officers remain posted away from field duties. These include IG (Administration) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Home Secretary and IG Krishna Veni, Kiran Lata Kerketta, Simla Prasad, Rachna Thakur, Mrigakhi Deka and Priyanka Shukla.