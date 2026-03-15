Bhopal News: SPs Of 20 Districts May Be Shifted Soon | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transfer list for IPS officers in Madhya Pradesh is ready, and SPs of around 20 districts may be reassigned shortly. The state government could release the order any day.

The list had been stalled due to the festive season, but official declaration is now only on hold. The Home Department had delayed it specifically because of ongoing celebrations.

The transfers are expected to benefit five IPS officers from the 2020 batch the most, as they are likely to take charge of Superintendent of Police (SP) posts in various districts. Officers from the 2019 batch have already assumed SP position. Moreover, officers promoted to IPS through court orders may also be appointed as District SPs.

Proposed districts & officers

According to the proposed list, current SPs in several districts may be transferred soon. Yashpal Singh Rajput in Shajapur, Aman Singh Rathore in Shivpuri, Vahini Singh in Dindori, RajatSaklecha in Mandla, Agam Jain in Chhatarpur, Devendra Kumar Patidar in Burhanpur, Rai Singh Narwariya in Niwari, Ankit Jaiswal in Neemuch, ShrutkirtiSomvanshi in Damoh, Sunil Kumar Mehta in Seoni, Vinod Kumar Singh in Agar Malwa, Dharmveer Singh in Gwalior, Pradeep Sharma in Ujjain, and SampatUpadhyay in Jabalpur are among those likely to be shifted.

SPs promoted to DIG rank

Several officers recently promoted to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank are expected to receive new assignments. Manoj Rai (Khandwa), Rahul Lodha (Railways Bhopal), Simala Prasad (Railways Jabalpur), Asit Yadav (Bhind), and MayankAwasthi (Dhar) are likely to be moved.

Moreover, officers promoted on January 1, including Shailendra Singh Chauhan (Rewa), Vivek Singh (DCP Bhopal), Kumar Pratik (DCP Indore), and Dr. Shivdayal (Jhabua), are certain to get new postings. Officers currently serving in smaller districts may be assigned to larger districts, while new SPs will take over positions vacated by promoted officers.