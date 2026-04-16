Bhopal Municipal Corporation First In State To Pass ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ Resolution; 10 Women Corporators Skip Session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday became the first local body in the state to pass a resolution supporting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act), even as 10 women corporators remained absent from the special session.

The resolution, passed unanimously at the ISBT-based corporation headquarters, will now be forwarded to the Central government. Introduced by MIC member Sushma Bavisa, the proposal received support from corporators across party lines, including Mayor Malti Rai. The meeting commenced with the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’. Despite the absenteeism and political friction, the council eventually passed the resolution without dissent.

Attendance falls short; Opp numbers dip

Despite the significance of the agenda, attendance remained a concern. Of the 85 corporators, only 67 were present, while 18 skipped the meeting. Congress participation was notably low, with just 10 of its 20 corporators attending. Furthermore, five Congress members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki, arrived only after the opening proceedings had concluded.

Absence of women members raises questions

In a meeting centred on women’s empowerment, 10 of the 42 women corporators were absent. The absence of senior women officials, including BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain and additional commissioner Anju Arun Kumar, also raised eyebrows. Officials, however, clarified that both were attending a pre-scheduled two-day training session.

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Debate turns heated

While extending support to the resolution, Congress corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan raised concerns over its implementation, citing reliance on the 2011 census and potential delimitation impacts, particularly in southern states. He warned that legal challenges could delay the process. His remarks led to a sharp response from BJP members, escalating into a heated argument between Chauhan and BJP corporator Devendra Bhargava.