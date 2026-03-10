Bhiwandi Civic Body's First Meet Postponed Amid Tussle For Powerful Standing Committee Post

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: The much-awaited first general body meeting of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) scheduled for Monday, March 9, has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was called after the official notification was issued earlier, but it was suddenly deferred citing unavoidable reasons. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary department.

Political Circles Abuzz as Key Decisions

The postponement has sparked discussions in the political corridors of Bhiwandi, as the meeting was expected to take several important administrative decisions, including the election of members to the powerful Standing Committee.

Following the completion of the civic election process in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, nearly a month was required to conduct the mayoral election. The mayor was finally elected on February 20. Subsequently, after a gap of around 15 days, the civic administration issued a notification announcing the first general body meeting on March 9.

Last-Minute Notice Raises Eyebrows Among Corporators and Observers

However, just before the scheduled date, the municipal secretary department issued a notice postponing the meeting indefinitely, citing unavoidable circumstances. The sudden decision has raised eyebrows among political observers and corporators.

According to sources within the civic body, the primary reason behind the postponement is believed to be the unresolved political equation regarding the post of the Standing Committee chairperson. The Standing Committee is one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in the municipal corporation, responsible for approving major financial proposals and development works.

Daughter of Ex-Deputy Mayor vs Party Corporator

As per the power-sharing arrangement within the Bhiwandi Secular Front governing the corporation, the chairperson’s post of the Standing Committee has been allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), commonly referred to as NCP (SP).

Initially, the name of former Deputy Mayor Imran Khan’s daughter, Advocate Isha Khan, was being strongly considered for the position. However, NCP (SP) corporator Faraz (Baba) Bahauddin has also staked his claim for the same post.

The competing claims have reportedly led to internal differences within the party, resulting in a delay in finalizing the candidate. Political observers believe the general body meeting may be rescheduled only after the party leadership resolves the issue and arrives at a consensus regarding the Standing Committee chairperson.

