Maharashtra Govt To Finalize Economic Corporations For Journalists, Vendors Before Next Session

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council that the process of establishing Economic Development Corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors will be completed before the next legislative session. He said the state government is working on the proposal and necessary coordination among departments is currently underway.

MLC Shrikant Bharatiya Flags Post-COVID Job Losses and Housing Demands

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLC Shrikant Bharatiya, who highlighted several concerns faced by journalists and newspaper vendors. These included the need to establish the Economic Development Corporation announced by the government, employment challenges faced by the newspaper industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, delays in implementing the scheme named after Balshastri Jambhekar, and demands for housing and financial assistance for journalists and their families.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shelar said the state cabinet had approved the decision to set up the corporations on October 10, 2024. He added that once the necessary procedures and inter-departmental consultations are completed, the corporations will be formally established.

Fourth Pillar Under Stress

Shelar also emphasised the crucial role of newspapers in India’s democratic system, describing them as the fourth pillar of democracy. He said the newspaper industry faced severe financial difficulties during the pandemic and continues to encounter new challenges.

During the discussion, MLC Satej Patil and other members also raised concerns about delays in implementing welfare schemes and demanded stronger legal protection for journalists. The minister assured that a joint meeting of journalists’ organisations, government departments and public representatives will soon be convened to discuss these issues and consider appropriate measures.

