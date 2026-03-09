Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Arrives In Mumbai, Ceremonial Guard Honoured Ahead Of Tuesday Oath

The Governor designate of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma arrived in Mumbai to take charge as the new Governor of Maharashtra. |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Governor and Smt Sudha Dev Varma at the CSMI airport in Mumbai on Mon (9 Mar).

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Smt Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Ashish Shelar, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, DGP Sadanand Date, Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and others were present.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will be sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan Mumbai at 4.30 PM on Tue 10 March 2026.

Arrival & Reception at Lok Bhavan

Governor designate Jishnu Dev Varma was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the State Police on his arrival at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Mon (9 Mar).

State Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and Secretary to the Governor Dr Prashant Narnaware were among those present.

