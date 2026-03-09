Mumbai: CPI, Iran Forum Rally Against War And US Trade Deal Stopped By Police At Azad Maidan

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the India-Iran Friendship Forum gathered at Azad Maidan on Monday afternoon to protest against the war in the Middle East and the India–US trade deal, but were asked by the police to leave the site. | AI

Mumbai: Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the India-Iran Friendship Forum gathered at Azad Maidan on Monday afternoon to protest against the war in the Middle East and the India–US trade deal, but were asked by the police to leave the site.

Firoz Mithiborwala, founder of the India-Iran Friendship Forum, said the police asked the protesters to apply for permission to hold the gathering on another date.

“They told us that there were concerns about communal tensions if we continued the protest. People opposing the war and the India–US trade pact have been protesting across the country, but there have been no Hindu–Muslim tensions because of this. They have been doing this every time we gather here,” said Mithiborwala.

Protesters said they were concerned that Indian farmers would suffer if American goods were imported into the country at zero tariffs. They also urged the Indian government to take a stand against “warmongers” and condemn the war on Iran.

