WATCH: PM Modi Embarks On Historic US State Visit, Says 'Seek To Deepen India-US Relations'

PM Modi leaves for the US | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his much-awaited visit and left for the United States early on Tuesday (June 20) morning. The Prime Minister, before leaving, also released a statement and said that the aim of the visit is to "deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas."

PM releases statement before leaving for the US

"In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," PM Modi tweeted.

PM to attend number of events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. A number of programmes are scheduled including dinner with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House. The Prime Minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress. On June 21, the Prime Minister will also lead the International Yoga Day programmes as he will conduct Yoga session at UN secretariat. Thereafter, he will leave for Egypt.

State dinner

The five Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar are expected to have been invited to the State Dinner, reported news agency PTI. Besides these names, the top Indian American CEOs like Satya Nadella from Microsoft, Sunder Pichai from Google, and Raj Subramaniam from FedEx are also expected to be present during the event, according to reports.