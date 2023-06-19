PM Narendra Modi's Visit To The US: Dates, Itinerary, Scheduled Events, And Agenda

PM Modi with President Biden | PTI

At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the United States of America starting from Tuesday, 20th June. The visit will continue until 24th June.

Starting his visit in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

Following that, Prime Minister Modi will journey to Washington DC, where he will be greeted with a ceremonial reception at the White House on June 22. He will engage in further discussions with President Biden as part of their ongoing high-level dialogue. Later in the evening, a State Dinner will be hosted by President Biden and Jill Biden to honour the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, 22nd June, Prime Minister Modi has been invited by US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, to deliver a speech during a Joint Sitting of the US Congress. On June 23rd, he will attend a luncheon jointly hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Alongside official engagements, Prime Minister Modi has a series of curated interactions planned with prominent CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet with members of the Indian Diaspora. Afterward, the Prime Minister will embark on a state visit to Egypt, with Cairo being his next destination.

Preparations are currently in progress at the lawns of the United Nations Headquarters in New York as the Yoga Day celebrations, to be led by Prime Minister Modi, approach.

Prime Minister Modi will assume leadership for the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, which will take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Since its establishment in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly, the International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21. It serves as a global celebration of yoga, a practice that originated in ancient India and encompasses physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions.

During his address to the United Nations in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 as the date for this significant observance. This choice was based on the day's significance as the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and its cultural significance in various parts of the world.