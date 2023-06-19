India's Foreign Secretary Shares Details On PM Modi's State Visit To US, Terms It As 'Milestone In Relationship Between Both Countries' |

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a press briefing on Monday sharing details on PM Modi's upcoming state visit. Kwata confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden to visit the United States. This visit marks PM Modi's first official state visit to the US.

#WATCH | "PM is visiting the US on 21st through 23rd of June on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra as he gives details on PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US.



"This will be Prime Minister's… pic.twitter.com/YNNMZMhJ71 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

#WATCH | On PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "...It's a milestone in our relationship between the two countries...It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep… pic.twitter.com/tE0vILRibf — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Significant and Highly Anticipated Visit

Kwatra during his address described PM Modi's upcoming visit as a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. He emphasizes the genuine and widespread interest in the United States regarding this significant and important visit.

Itinerary and Key Events

The visit begins on June 21 in New York, with the celebration of Yoga Day at the UN H1. This day holds significance as the United Nations General Assembly has designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. PM Modi will be joined by tech leaders from Silicon Valley who are eager to welcome him.

Conference in San Jose

A conference titled 'India-US partnership: A key to new world Tech-Order' was organised in San Jose, California, as a curtain-raiser event for PM Modi's visit. CEOs, Vice-Presidents, and Global Heads of leading companies participated in this conference on Sunday, highlighting the significance of the visit.

Bilateral Engagements

On June 22, the focus of the visit will shift to bilateral engagements, encompassing key components such as a White House welcome, bilateral meetings, an address at the US Congress, and a ceremonial state dinner. These engagements will further strengthen the ties between India and the US.

PM Modi's First Egypt Visit

Following his visit to the US, PM Modi will embark on his first visit to Egypt on June 24 and 25. This visit holds immense significance as it will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt since 1995.

