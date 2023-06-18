Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Announces 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' As Theme For International Yoga Day 2023

Prme Minister Narendra Modi practicing Yoga | Twitter/Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, June 18, made a major announcement related to the International Yoga Day 2023. The Prime Minister announced that the theme for the International Yoga Day 2023 will be "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." On 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Read Also International Yoga Day: Different ways to heal your mind and body

"The theme of Yoga Day this year is – Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all as 'one world-one family'. It expresses the spirit of yoga, which connects and takes everyone together," said the Prime Minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister also appealed to everyone to make Yoga a part of their day-to-day life. "There is no need for much frills in yoga anyway. See, what a big change will come in your life when you join yoga," said the Prime Minister.

"Friends, I request all of you that you must adopt yoga in your life, make it a part of your daily routine. If you are still not connected with yoga, then coming 21st June is a great opportunity for this resolution," insisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Friends, this time I will have the opportunity to participate in the Yoga Day program to be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York at the UN. I can see that there is tremendous enthusiasm about Yoga Day on social media as well," added PM Modi.

Earlier, at the beginning of the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi had said that though his radio address programme is held on every last Sunday of the month, this time he was doing the episode earlier as the Prime Minister will be in US from June 21 to 25. US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, which will be part of a number of other programmes that the Prime Minister will participate during his visit.