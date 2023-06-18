From Cyclone Biparjoy To National Emergency, Key Highlights Of PM Modi's 102nd Mann Ki Baat Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, where he discussed various important topics. From his upcoming visit to the US to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, the management skills of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the dark chapter of the National Emergency and India's goal to eradicate Tuberculosis, here are the key highlights from his speech.

PM's State Visit to US

PM Modi explained that the radio programme was aired a week earlier than usual due to his upcoming visit to the United States. He expressed his desire to address the nation before his hectic schedule in America commenced.

Cyclone Biparjoy

The Prime Minister acknowledged the recent cyclonic storm Biparjoy that struck the western part of India, particularly causing destruction in Kutch. He praised the resilience and preparedness of the people of Kutch, along with the authorities involved in managing the cyclone's impact.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Management Skills

PM Modi lauded the management skills of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his governance and expertise in areas such as water management and the Navy. He emphasized the pride India feels for Shivaji Maharaj's achievements, as this month marked 350 years since his coronation.

National Emergency, a Dark Chapter

Reflecting on the past, the Prime Minister described the National Emergency imposed in 1975 as a dark chapter in Indian democracy. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by those who opposed the Emergency, stating that it serves as a reminder of the importance of democracy and its values.

Target to Eradicate Tuberculosis

PM Modi announced India's goal to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025. He commended the efforts of "Ni-kshay Mitra" in leading the fight against TB and emphasized the strength of the nation in adopting TB patients in rural areas. The Prime Minister stressed the need to work collectively towards creating a TB-free India.

Milestone Achievements of Mann Ki Baat

The address also acknowledged the completion of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast live across India and even at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

