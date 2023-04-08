Watch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new terminal building at Chennai airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon inaugurated the new terminal building at Chennai Airport.

The state-of-the-art building has been constructed at a cost of ₹2,437 crore.

Earlier in a tweet, PM Modi said the Integrated Terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

Details of new Chennai terminal

The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

The new infrastructure spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Visuals from the premises hinted it at being a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

New Vande Bharat Express

After inaugurating the terminal building in Chennai, the PM left for Hyderabad where he flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express that will connect Secunderabad and Tirupati.

"Flagged off the Vande Bharat Express that enhances connectivity between Secunderabad and Tirupati. I congratulate the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for this train," the PM tweeted.

