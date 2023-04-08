5 facts about Chennai Airport's new terminal that will be inaugurated by PM Modi today |

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Chennai on Saturday where he will inaugurate several development projects, one of them being the new terminal of Chennai airport. Earlier in a tweet, PM Modi said the Integrated Terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

5 facts about the new terminal that you must know

Passenger capacity

The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

Connectivity

Prime Minister Modi said the Integrated Terminal will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

Spans over 2 lakh sqm

The new infrastructure spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Infrastructure and economics

A cost of 1, 260 crore INR is associated with the development of the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport.

Aesthetics

Visuals from the premises hinted it at being a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

