7 stunning images of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023

The New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase- 1) of Chennai International Airport will be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 8, 2023.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO.

Take a look at some images from the soon-to-be-inaugurated Integrated Terminal Building at the Chennai Airport.

