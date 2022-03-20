PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting at his residence over UP government formation days before Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in

Before Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh again, a meeting is in progress at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the formation of Uttar Pradesh government, according to NDTV report.

CM Yogi Adityanath will take oath for his second term on Friday, the BJP said earlier this week. However, there has been no word on the size of his cabinet or names finalised for various ministries.

Notably, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is to formally elect Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting likely to be held on March 24, a day before his swearing-in.

The March 25 swearing-in of Adityanath is to be held in Ikana Stadium on Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

The grand swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by a galaxy of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda, besides other central ministers.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer to look after the government formation in Uttar Pradesh. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer.

The BJP won a record victory in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, scooping up 255 of the 403 assembly seats. Its allies won 18 more seats.

The tally was 43 lower than the last elections but the party's vote share saw a climb.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:14 PM IST