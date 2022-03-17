Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi in Gorakhpur with full swag, says 'people have started playing Holi from March 10 itself'

Uttar Pradesh’s acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took part in the 'Holika Dahan' celebrations at his home constituency Gorakhpur. In the pictures tweeted by news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath can be seen donning sunglasses with full swag while participating in the festivities with the locals. In one of the pictures, he can be seen distributing chocolates to a child who had come to greet him. In another one, he is seen playing with a toy bulldozer.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Yogi Adityanath said, "People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a govt of law & order. This election showed that truth will always triumph."

Meanwhile, many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification, age and performance of the MLAs will be taken into consideration before the formation of the Yogi government 2.0, sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Several rounds of meetings have taken place within the party after poll results on March 10.

"Many new leaders who joined the BJP within months before the election have also come out victorious and they are likely to be inducted into the government. However, what is come out from the exercise that has been carried out so far is that without a doubt the caste combination of a particular region and the representation of the elected MLA from that area will be taken into consideration while announcing cabinet," the sources said.

According to sources, there was open public displeasure against several ministers and MLAs of the last term largely owing to the fact that these leaders would hardly go and meet people in the constituency.

"Like Bihar, this time in Uttar Pradesh women voters who stood up in huge numbers to vote for the party were instrumental to BJP winning a majority in the state. It is also given to understand that the women representation in the Yogi Cabinet will be a substantial one and quite a few women MLAs would be inducted," sources added.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:12 PM IST