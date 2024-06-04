 PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Dial Chandrababu Naidu As Trends Show TDP Gaining Huge In Lok Sabha & Assembly Elections
There are reports that the INDIA alliance is attempting to approach TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar after the trends show that they are getting around 30 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reportedly dialed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him after the latest trends showed that the south India based party is scoring huge in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly Elections held in Andhra Pradesh. As per the latest trends, TDP is leading on 16 Lok Sabha seats and the party is also leading on 132 Assembly seats out of the 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections were held on all the 175 Assembly constituencies were held on May 13 and the counting of votes is being held today (June 4). The counting of vote is being held on all the 542 seats of the Lok Sabha today, and the latest trends show that BJP-led NDA is on its way to form government for the third time in the country, and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. However, the INDIA alliance has given a tough competition to the NDA. The trends show that the INDIA alliance is leading on 234 seats and the NDA is leading on 292 seats.

There are rumours that is being circulated on social media and also a few media reports have claimed that the INDIA alliance is attempting to approach Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu after the trends show that they are gaining huge and will be helpful in reaching the magical 272-mark.

article-image

Amid the speculations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have called up TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him for his thumping victory in the state. N Chandrababu Naidu's party is a part of the NDA alliance and will support the NDA form the government in the centre.

