PM Narendra Modi Addresses Last Sitting Of 17th Lok Sabha, Says 'Past 5 Years Were About Reform, Perform & Transform'

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha | X

New Delhi, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday, February, highlighting the achievements of his government in the past five years. In his speech, PM Modi said the last five years were about "reform, perform and transform".

"It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the… pic.twitter.com/aWCVUSYl7i — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

Praising Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for running the House "efficiently" during the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said: "It set an example for the entire world. I thank all the MPs too who pledged 30% of their salary to combat COVID-19." He further said it was 17th Lok Sabha, under the Speakership of Om Birla, which gave new Parliament building to the country.

"Whether it was the 15th Lok Sabha or the 16th Lok Sabha, discussions about a new Parliament building were always held. However, under your guidance (Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla), the country got its new Parliament building," he said.

PM Modi mentioned India's presidency of the G20 and said the grouping managed to make an impact on countries across the world. "India got a lot of respect and emerged as the mother of democracy and moved ahead," the Prime Minister remarked.