PM must tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed.

In a video message, she assured the country of her party's full support to the Indian Army and government and said, "I am confident that in these challenging times, the entire nation will unite to face the enemy." "I urge the prime minister to come before the country and reassure it on the basis of truth and facts in this hour of crisis," she added.

Gandhi asked whether some Indian Army personnel were still missing and how many were still seriously injured. She said the government should explain its thinking and strategy to deal with the situation on the border in Ladakh.

"Today, when there is so much anger in the country over Chinese intrusion into Indian border, the prime minister should come out and tell the truth on how the Chinese occupied the Indian territory, why brave soldiers were martyred and what is the current situation along the LAC," she said.