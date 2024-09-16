PM Modi's US Visit: India Seeks Game-Changer Deal For 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones To Combat Piracy And Border Threats

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden | ANI

Mumbai: India has pinned high hopes on PM visit to US to conclude a game changer deal to combat high seas piracy and terror intrusions on Indo Pak and Indo Bagla borders with agreement to acquire 31 weaponised MQ-9B Predator drones.

The 31 MQ-9B Predator drones will comprise of 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy while the Army and Air Force will receive 8 Sky Guardian drones each capable of flying for nearly 40 hours at altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet, will be equipped with 170 Hellfire missiles, 310 GBU-39B precision-guided bombs, navigation systems, sensor suites and ground control systems.

The final draft note for submission to the finance ministry is awaiting approval from the Prime Minister-led cabinet committee on security for the Rs 33,500 crore 31 MQ-9B predator drone deal with Hellfire missiles and GBU-39B precision-guided bombs.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by President Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, on 21 September and on the sidelines meeting the General Atomics to finalise the deal for 31 combat drones to be assembled in India.

“The deal will include setting up a maintenance, repair, overhaul facility in India and performance based logistic support for enhancing long-range surveillance and precision targeting,” confirmed senior defence acquisition officials in the Ministry of Defence adding further the drone manufacture will have 30 per cent of components from Indian companies.

The agreement includes a clause for the drone manufacturer General Atomics to provide expertise to DRDO and other entities to support the domestic development of similar drones.