PM Modi's top 5 Pledges for India on 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tricolour from the ramparts of Red Fort today as India marked its 75 years of Independence. In his 9th Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and others.

Here are top 5 pledges for India by PM Modi

As I recall the potential of 130 crore Indians, for the coming 25 years, we have to focus our energies on big resolves. We have to work along the "panch pran" and fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters," PM Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Now, India has to be a developed country Every trace of slavery has to be erased. We must set ourselves free from the slavery that chained us and affected out thought process. We must take pride in our legacy, language, and heritage Unity and togetherness. Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat should be our pledge. Duty of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and the CMs

Speaking at Red Fort, PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years. The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away."

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute to them. Every govt has to address this aspiration society."

Giving a powerful message, PM Modi stressed on gender equality. He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

Parivaarwad, Bhai-Bhatijawaad biggest challenges in the country

PM Modi, speaking on the occasion, said, "Two big challenges we face today -- corruption and 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption is hollowing the country like a termite. We have to fight it. We have to also raise awareness against nepotism (Parivaarwaad) to realise the strength of our institutions, and eradicate from the system and to take the country forward on the basis of merit."

"In the past government, the people have looted banks and run away but now their properties are being confiscated and there is a process to bring them back and get all the money," he added.