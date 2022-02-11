PM Modi's 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen' remark meant I don't back down: Wayanad MP

Manglaur: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's remark 'Rahul doesn't listen' meant that the former does not succumb to the pressure of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, the Wayanad MP said, "In an interview yesterday, Modi Ji said, 'Rahul doesn't listen'. Did you understand what he meant? It meant that ED, CBI pressure doesn't work on Rahul, and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him?" In an interview with ANI, the Prime Minister had targeted the former Congress chief and dubbed him as a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House." Union Minister Anurag Thakur also took a dig at Rahul on Thursday saying that he is "hardly seen in the Parliament." "When PM was speaking in parliament on reply to President's speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present in there, not only that he is hardly seen in the parliament. He is a person who says whatever he wants and then vanishes from parliament," the Union Minister told media persons.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:42 AM IST