PM Modi's adviser Amarjeet Sinha resigns

New Delhi: A senior bureaucrat in the Prime Minister's Office, Amarjeet Sinha, has resigned from his post, sources said on Monday. A retired IAS officer, Sinha was an advisor in the PMO and handled projects related to the social sector. A Bihar-cadre IAS officer of 1983 batch, Sinha had superannuated as the rural development secretary in 2019 and was then appointed to the PMO.

He is the third top officer to quit the PMO in Modi’s second term as PM, after former cabinet secretary PK Sinha, who worked there as principal advisor, resigned in March.

The first to go was the PM's principal secretary Nripendra Misra.