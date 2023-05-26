PM Modi will win in 2024 with over 300 seats, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah | FPJ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that Narendra Modi will be elected Prime Minister for a third time in a row during the General Elections next year and that the opposition Congress will not even be able to maintain its current representation in the Lok Sabha.

Congress has a negative attitude

The senior BJP leader spoke in front of the public after ceremoniously handing out 44,703 appointment letters to selected applicants for Assam government jobs. He accused the Congress of having a 'negative attitude' and accused it of playing politics by skipping the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

In Assam, the BJP had pledged to create 100,000 government jobs before the 2021 assembly elections. According to Amit Shah, 86,000 of those jobs have already been filled, and the remaining will be filled over the next six months.

Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi will return to being prime minister in 2024 with more than 300 seats. The Congress would not even be able to retain the number of seats it now holds in the Lok Sabha because it has lost its opposition party designation. He added that the attitude of the Congress is unfavourable.

Congress forbids the PM from speaking in Parliament

On May 28, PM Modi will officially open the new Parliament building, but Congress plans to boycott it by using the President as an excuse.

Shah asserted that there have been instances in states controlled by Congress and the opposition when the respective chief ministers and Congress leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone of new assembly buildings instead of the respective governors.

He accused the Congress of forbidding the Prime Minister from speaking in Parliament and asserted that Modi has been given permission to speak by the people of India. Disrespecting the PM is equivalent to disgracing the mandate of the people.

