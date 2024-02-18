'PM Modi Will Be Killed In Coming 2-3 Years': Sikh Man Claims On Camera Allegedly During Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest

Canva/ File

In the age of social media where news is circulated faster than wildfire, in a viral video shared by a X user on February 17 has garnered more than 6 lakh views with fifteen thousand likes shows that a Sikh man allegedly claiming that in the coming years PM Modi might be killed.

In the footage it can be identified that the individual looks like a Sikh as it is not confirmed whether the person is a farmer or not. While speaking to a local reporter, the man in a very adamant tone makes alleged threat of PM Modi being killed. In the video, the Sikh individual heckles and comes in to speak to reporter saying, "You will receive the news that PM Modi will be killed in coming 2-3 years". When the reporter responds and says that's a huge news he reacts saying it is obviously a huge threat.

"PM Modi will be kiIIed in the upcoming 2-3 years - An alleged Farmer"



Until when will we keep tolerating such things? An open threat to kiII the PM of the country shouldn't be acceptable.. pic.twitter.com/eFQnGsumEm — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 17, 2024

The authenticity of the video and the identity of the speaker has not been verified. This alleged remarks by this unidentified individual comes at the time when the farmers' union is conducting their nationwide 'Delhi Chalo' March.

Sikh Community's History of Political Tensions

This threat although cannot be taken lightly as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also assassinated by her Sikh bodyguard. If we go back in the past Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, a military operation where the then PM ordered to remove Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation resulted in significant casualties and angered many Sikhs, leading to her assassination.

Fourth Talk Between Farmers And Government To Happen Today

The 'Delhi Chalo' March protest that started February 13 has entered its fifth day with chaotic scenes from since its first day. The Farmers union is also expected to have talks with the government today. This considered to be the fourth talks between the farmers and government.