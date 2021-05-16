PM Modi, Vice President Naidu and others greet citizens on Sikkim's 46th Statehood Day

Each year, May 16 is celebrated in India as Sikkim Statehood Day or Sikkim Day. On this day in 1975, Sikkim officially received the status of its statehood under the union of India. This year marks the 46th celebration of Sikkim’s statehood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, he said that Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state is blessed with rich natural beauty and is home to warm-hearted people. Sikkim has made great strides in areas like organic farming. Praying for the state's continuous growth and for the good health of it's citizens," PM Modi tweeted.