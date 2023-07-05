 PM Modi To Visit 4 States This Week, Set To Open, Lay Foundation Of 50 Projects
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
FP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan on July 7 and 8 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around ₹50,000 crore, official sources told Press Trust of India on Tuesday.

All these states, except Uttar Pradesh, are slated to go to polls later this year.

PM Modi's itinerary

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor, to people. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at the Gita Press, the sources said.

Thereafter, he will flag off Vande Bharat trains on three routes and also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

PM's schedule in Varanasi

From Gorakhpur, Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects.

In Varanasi, the prime minister will inaugurate the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

He will also dedicate to people the four-lane widened NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, the sources said.

PM to leave for Telangana on July 8

On July 8, he will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana.

In Warangal, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four-laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

From Warangal to Bikaner

The Prime Minister will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate various sections of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase-I.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.

