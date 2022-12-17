PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore in Meghalaya, Tripura on Sunday

PM Modi to visit Meghalaya, Tripura tomorrow, unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18 and unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore.

The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.

In Shillong, Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972.

Projects to be inaugurated by the PM

An official release said NEC has played a key role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects and other development initiatives across all states of the region.

It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, industry, among others.

At around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

At a public function later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore.

In a step that will further boost telecom connectivity in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli. He will inaugurate Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states - Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

He will also inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

The release said that Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II.

The Technology Park Phase II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet.

It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs. The Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre will have a convention hub, guest rooms, food court and other facilities and will provide the necessary infrastructure for promoting tourism and showcasing cultural heritage in the region.

PM Modi in Agartala

PM Modi will then travel to Agartala and in a public function at around 2:45 pm inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs. 4350 crore.

A significant focus of the Prime Minister has been towards ensuring that everyone has a house of their own. Prime Minister will launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Rural. These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crore will cover over 2 lakh beneficiaries.

With a focus on improving road connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project for widening of Agartala bypass (Khayerpur - Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.