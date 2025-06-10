 PM Modi To Meet All-Party Delegation Leading Global Anti-Terror Outreach Following Operation Sindoor Today
PM Modi To Meet All-Party Delegation Leading Global Anti-Terror Outreach Following Operation Sindoor Today

Seven groups of all party delegations, including Opposition MPs such as NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, Congress party's Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors, completed their diplomatic efforts to visit various world capitals and promote India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the all-party global delegation under Operation Sindoor global outreach on Tuesday at 7 pm at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg.

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju's office informed the delegation members about the meeting.

The delegation was launched post Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Over 50 people, including members of Parliament from multiple political parties, former ambassadors, and former government officials, visited over 30 countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach post Operation Sindoor.

Seven MPs led their respective groups, with Group 1 being led by the BJP's Baijayant Panda, which went to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

Group 2, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha led Group 3, which visited Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

Group 4, led by Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, visited UAW, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone.

Group 5, led by Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party, visited the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

Group 6, led by DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, went to Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

Group 7, led by NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, went to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

The delegations, apart from putting forward India's position against terror, highlighted how Pakistan has been sponsoring terror and using it against India, and called for Pakistan to be put in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

