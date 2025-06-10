West Bengal Woman Confined For 6 Months, Brutally Assaulted With Iron Rods After Refusing To Shoot Porn; Accused Duo Absconding | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ichkipichki)

West Bengal: In a horrifying case of abuse and coercion, a woman from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was held captive for six months and subjected to brutal torture after she refused to shoot pornographic videos and work as a bar dancer.

The survivor, now battling for her life in hospital, endured extreme physical violence including beatings with iron rods and attempts to insert one into her private parts.

Lured with Job Offer, Trapped in a Nightmare

The woman, a resident of Panihati, was approached by Arian Khan from Howrah district with the promise of a better-paying job. Having worked in an event management company, she trusted the offer and moved to Khan’s flat in Domjur, Howrah. There, she was allegedly confined by Arian and his mother, Shweta Khan, and pressured to participate in pornography and bar dancing.

When she refused, the torture began. According to India Today, the woman suffered broken teeth, fractured limbs, and head injuries, and was denied food for days. A relative told the publication, “She was beaten so badly that she couldn’t even stand straight.”

Accused Linked to Production House, Now Absconding

Sources cited in India Today revealed that Arian and Shweta Khan ran a production house named ‘Isara Entertainment’ and launched a YouTube channel in 2021, which featured only 11 music videos over four years. Locals suspect the operation was a front for a pornographic racket.

Police confirmed that the woman’s family lodged a complaint at Khardaha police station after she managed to escape the flat on Saturday, June 7. A raid was carried out at the accused’s residence, but both were found to be absconding.

Shweta Khan, also known as Fultushi Begam locally, was a former bar dancer and, along with her son, allegedly misused influence to intimidate protestors and evade law enforcement. “Shweta tortured my daughter the most,” the victim’s mother told India Today, demanding strict punishment.