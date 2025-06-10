 Langur Mourns Death Of Man Who Fed Him; Emotional Video From Jharkhand's Deoghar Goes Viral
Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
A deeply moving moment from Deoghar captured hearts across the country, as a video of a langur paying respects at a man’s funeral goes viral on social media. The video films a langur attending a man's funeral and showing his reverence for him, reminding everyone of the strong bond between humans and animals.

The man, Munna Singh, was well known in his village for his love and care for animals, especially monkeys. Locals said he often fed them with roti and other food.

As Singh passed away and his body was laid on the ground for last rites, this langur approached him and mourned his demise. It sat next to Singh's body and tried to express grief and warmth.

Langur kisses death man

As his body was placed outside his house for people to pay their last respects, the primate appeared. The langur gently kissed Munna Singh, and then sat beside him, reportedly for hours. The quiet and touching scene brought tears to the eyes of many villagers.

The animal joined the funeral procession, leaving people emotionally touched. As a sign of respect, many villagers bowed before the langur.

Comments as video goes viral

The video of this touching scene has quickly spread online. Thousands of people were touched by the langur's actions and praised the emotional bond between the animal and the man.

"The picture says a lot about the relationship of the departed soul with monkey. The soul must have taken care of the monkey. It's final & last goodbye to him," one user reacted. "Jai Bajrangbali," read other comments.

This incident is a powerful reminder that kindness never goes unnoticed—even by animals.

Similar video

In a similar incident from 2022, a video from Batticaloa, Sri Lanka went viral showing a langur paying tribute at the funeral of its caretaker.

In the emotional footage, the monkey is seen trying to remove the garland from the body, as if attempting to wake him up. Grieving alongside the family, the animal appeared to shed tears, deeply moving viewers across social media.

