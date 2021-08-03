PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics team to Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day

On 15th August, as India celebrates Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests. Aside from the programme, he will also be inviting them to his residence for a personal meeting and interaction.

"This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition. The zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level," Modi said during a virtual address earlier today.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Over the last few days, as the delayed Games began, the Prime Minister has followed the events alongside much of the nation. Early on Tuesday morning for example, he had taken to Twitter cheering on the Indian men's hockey team as they took on Belgium in the semifinal match.

Videos shared online over the last week have also shown the prime minister watching the events on television. And as the players won and lost, he had also tweeted congratulatory and supportive messages to mark their efforts.