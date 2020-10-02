PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 - 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' on October 5, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The summit is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 9, 2020 and is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog.

The inauguration event will take place in the presence of Minister of Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, eminent global AI expert Professor Raj Reddy, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna among others.