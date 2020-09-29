PM Modi launches 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand - What is the Namami Gange Programme?

The Namami Gange programme is the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. As the project website states, it is an "Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga."

The mission has several achievements under its belt, including the implementation of 63 sewerage management projects, initiating numerous river-front development projects and biodiversity conservation projects and more.

The website adds that the implementation of the project has been divided into three segments, based on how long implementation will take. As such there are entry level activities (for immediate visible impact), medium term activities (to be implemented within 5 years of time frame) and long term activities (to be implemented within 10 years).

What are the six projects the Prime Minister will inaugurate?



The projects include the construction of a 68 MLD STP, up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur, in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai, in Haridwar. "The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity model of PPP. In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat shall be inaugurated," read the PMO release.

"In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first 4 storied Sewage Treatment Plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP was constructed in less than 900 SQM area which is about 30 per cent of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity," it said. The Prime Minister shall also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.