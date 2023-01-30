PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4.

This stretch of the Expressway is said to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours.

