PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch

This stretch of the Expressway is said to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours.

Monday, January 30, 2023
PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4.

