PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 4.
This stretch of the Expressway is said to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours.
