PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review situation relating to Indians in Sudan

PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to Indians in Sudan.

Spokesperson of MEA said they are in contact with Sudan Indian Embassy

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the MEA is in contact with the Indian embassy in Sudan.

"This is an issue on which we are keeping a very close watch and the evolving situation there," Bagchi said.

"Our mission in Khartoum is in contact the Indian community there through formal and informal channels. Our embassy has issued several advisories," he added.

A control room has also been opened in New Delhi to address the concerns more efficiently. "We have set up a 24x7 dedicated control room for providing information and assistance," Bagchi informed.

"Most of the calls are being received in Khartoum. However, there are people who are contacting here (MEA office in New Delhi). More than 100 calls have been received in less than 24 hours," Bagchi informed.

On death of one person

On the death of an Indian in Sudan, Bagchi said, "There has been an unfortunate death of one Indian national. His body is currently at a hospital after a lot of effort, we have been able to get that body move from his apartment complex into a mortuary. Our embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased as well as the medical authorities there." "We are engaged with countries in the region and other countries that have a key role to play particularly, the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE," Bagchi said.

"Our ambassador in Washington DC and High Commission in London are in touch with the respective host governments. We are also working with various UN Bodies that are present since the UN has a significant presence there," he added.

World powers have condemned the situation in Sudan and have called for peace.