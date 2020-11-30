PM Modi to chair all-party meet on Dec 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

Floor leaders of all parties from both houses of parliament have been called for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday at 10.30 am, sources told PTI.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has reached out to floor leaders of all parties, they said. This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.