Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet Sikh community

November 30 is marked every year as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrating the birth of the first Sikh guru. A sacred occasion, visuals from across India on Monday morning showed devotees offering prayers and lighting candles. This year marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees were seen offering prayers at the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday. People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.