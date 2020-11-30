Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet Sikh community

November 30 is marked every year as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrating the birth of the first Sikh guru. A sacred occasion, visuals from across India on Monday morning showed devotees offering prayers and lighting candles. This year marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees were seen offering prayers at the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday. People along with their families offered prayers and lightened candles in the temple premises. Golden Temple has been illuminated with elaborate lights.
Since early in the morning today, many have also taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to greet the Sikh community on the occasion of Gurpurab. Prime Minister Modi took to the microblogging site with posts in both Punjabi and English, marking the day.
"I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet," he tweeted.
"Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," urged President Ram Nath Kovind.
"The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev ji has remained an icon of truth, compassion & righteousness through his noble life," added Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
Similar greetings were extended by many other political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and so on.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
