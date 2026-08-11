PM Modi To Attend Programme For Release Of Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Autobiography On August 12 | File Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he will attend a programme on Wednesday to mark the release of former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography, Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the programme will be held at 9:30 AM on August 12.

"At 9:30 AM tomorrow, 12th August, will take part in the programme to mark the release of the book 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles.' It is the autobiography of our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji," PM Modi said.

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He said the book chronicles Kovind's inspiring life and his efforts to serve society.

"The book is about his inspiring life and efforts to serve society," Modi said.

Ram Nath Kovind served as the 14th President of India from July 2017 to July 2022. Before becoming President, he served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village of Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Kovind studied commerce and law and practised as a lawyer in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

He entered public life through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh from 1994 to 2006. He was also a member of several parliamentary committees during his tenure.

As President, Kovind travelled extensively across India and abroad and emphasised issues including education, social empowerment, good governance and the welfare of marginalised communities.

After completing his presidential term in July 2022, Kovind continued to be associated with public and social initiatives. He has also headed committees constituted by the government, including the High-Level Committee on One Nation, One Election, which submitted its report in 2024.

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