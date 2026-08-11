JPSC-JSSC Protest Row: Devendra Nath Mahto’s Hunger Strike Enters 10th Day, Demands Action Over Alleged Police Lathicharge | X @DevendraNathMa9

Student leader and social reformer Devendra Nath Mahto on Tuesday shared an open letter from Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, saying his indefinite hunger strike had entered its 10th day and would continue until he received justice over issues linked to alleged corruption and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment processes.

In the letter titled “Message of Struggle from Sadar Hospital”, Mahto said he was undergoing treatment at the hospital but remained determined to continue his hunger strike despite his deteriorating health. He said his physical condition may be weakening, but his resolve to fight for justice and continue the struggle had not diminished.

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Mahto said his campaign against alleged corruption and irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment has been continuing since July 5 under what he described as a “JPSC-JSSC corruption-free recruitment campaign.”

He also thanked students, teachers, parents, intellectuals, media organisations and supporters for helping make the “Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Gherao” programme held on Monday, August 10, successful.

However, Mahto alleged that police resorted to lathicharge against participants during the protest. According to his letter, the protesters had reached the designated location peacefully and were sitting there without causing disruption when police allegedly used force to disperse them.

Questioning the police action, Mahto asked why a lathicharge was necessary if the protesters were peacefully demonstrating. He also questioned the deployment of a large number of police personnel at the site and their alleged use of force against the demonstrators.

Mahto demanded an inquiry into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for the alleged police action. He said the use of force against peaceful protesters was unacceptable and that those responsible should be held accountable.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the voices of students and the public, but asserted that the movement would not be silenced through pressure or force. Mahto said the struggle would continue through democratic and constitutional means until the demands of the protesters were addressed.

“I want to make it clear that the voice of the people cannot be suppressed through force,” Mahto said in his letter, calling for the Jharkhand government to take action on the issues raised by the movement.

Concluding his message, Mahto appealed to students and young people to remain united in the fight for justice and said he would continue his struggle alongside his supporters until complete justice was achieved.