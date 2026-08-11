Brijesh Pathak Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Double Standards' Over Student Protests, Questions Silence On Jharkhand Stir | IANS

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of adopting a “double standard” on student protests, alleging that he speaks out when students protest against BJP governments but remains silent when similar demonstrations are met with police action in Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised student issues at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and criticised the Centre over unemployment, recruitment and examination-related concerns. However, he questioned the Congress leader's silence over the alleged police action against protesting students in Ranchi.

Pathak alleged that students protesting over jobs, recruitment and paper leaks in the Jharkhand capital were stopped with barricades and barbed wire and that police used water cannons and resorted to lathi charges when the protesters tried to move ahead.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Rahul Gandhi, this is your government. Why don't you ask the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government to resign? Why don't you say that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government should resign and stand with the students? Because you… pic.twitter.com/rFTuAnJ4fG — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2026

“Rahul Gandhi speaks about students at Jantar Mantar, but why has he not spoken even one word about what happened to students in Jharkhand?” Pathak said.

He alleged that several students were injured during the police action and accused the Jharkhand government of failing to respect the democratic right of students to raise their concerns.

Pathak said the issue was particularly significant because the Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. He questioned why Rahul Gandhi had not demanded accountability from the state government or spoken in support of the protesting students.

“Politics cannot be based on double standards. If Rahul Gandhi claims to stand with students, he should also speak when students are subjected to police action in a state where his party is in government,” Pathak said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also attacked the Congress over the disruption of Parliament, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and his party had repeatedly changed the issues they wanted to raise instead of allowing discussions to take place.

Pathak said Rahul Gandhi had earlier sought a discussion with the Education Minister on issues concerning students and competitive examinations. According to him, the government agreed to discuss the NEET issue and was prepared to answer questions raised by the Opposition.

“But Rahul Gandhi was not interested in discussion. After the government agreed to the discussion, the Congress changed the issue,” Pathak alleged.

He said the Centre had made it clear that the Education Minister was ready to answer questions on matters concerning students and that the Opposition should participate in parliamentary debate instead of disrupting proceedings.

Pathak accused the Congress of attempting to use student grievances for political mobilisation and electoral gains. He said unemployment, recruitment and examination irregularities were serious issues that required constructive discussion rather than political confrontation.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the BJP stood firmly with students and young people across the country and would support measures aimed at protecting their interests.

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He also demanded that Rahul Gandhi condemn the alleged police action in Jharkhand and apologise to students for what he described as the Congress leader's selective approach to student issues.

Pathak's remarks come at a time when student concerns over jobs, recruitment and examination irregularities have become a major political issue, with the Opposition seeking to put the government on the defensive over youth employment and competitive examinations.